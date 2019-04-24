CMCC Foundation honors achievements at annual dinner

LEWISTON - More than 300 people gathered at the Ramada Inn in Lewiston on April 17 for the Central Maine Commu­nity College Annual Dinner. The event, hosted by the college’s Education Foundation Board of Directors, marked the thirtieth anniversary of the foundation’s incorporation in 1989.

After welcoming remarks from Foundation Board Chair Christine Bosse, CMCC President Scott Knapp delivered his annual “State of the College” address and recounted some milestone events in the foundation’s 30-year history. The event concluded with the presentation of awards to students, employees, and supporters for their achievements or contributions to the college.

Proceeds from the dinner, which are expected to exceed $25,000, will benefit the foundation’s scholarship fund. The mission of the foundation is to provide financial support to CMCC and its students, to advocate on behalf of the college, and to nurture relationships with the community and constituencies. The foundation has raised more than one million dollars in scholarships for the college.