CMCC launches new programs in plumbing/heating and HVAC/R

AUBURN - Central Maine Community College is accepting applications for admission to two new technical programs that it will launch in the fall in two high pay/high need areas: Plumbing and Heating Technology and HVAC/R (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration) Technology.

According to JobsEQ, an economic modeling and labor market database, the need for plumbing and HVAC/R technicians, mechanics, and installers is expected to increase throughout the state over the next several years. It is often noted that as long as people want to be warm and dry or cool and comfortable, they are going to need these skilled professionals.

The College has secured funding to develop a state-of-the-art lab that will be housed in Jalbert Hall. New equipment will include hands-on, mock-up workstations and advanced simulators that provide students with a lab environment that mirrors workplace situations.

The Plumbing and Heating Technology program will prepare students with the skills needed to assist with the installation and repair of systems in residential and commercial settings. In courses focused on areas such as sketching diagrams, interpreting blueprints, plumbing and fuel codes, and plumbing and heating assembly, students will learn how to diagnose and repair plumbing systems; interpret relevant safety rules, state codes and regulations; understand components and assembly techniques required for standard pipe and water supply systems; and identify and explain plumbing methods, calculations, and materials.

After completion of the first year of the associate degree program, students will be eligible to sit for the journeyman-in-training license through the Maine Plumbers’ Examining Board. Students who complete the associate’s degree will be eligible to acquire the Maine “Journeyman 1 & 2 Oils - up to 15 GPH” licensure and the CETP certifications necessary for a Maine license as a propane and natural gas technician.

The new HVAC/R program will prepare students to install and service heating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment in residential and commercial settings. Coursework will include hands-on lab practice; diagnostics and servicing; print reading and interpretation; and heat pumps and refrigeration. Students will be expected to understand industry standards; to diagnose and address HVAC/R equipment system failures; and employ a systematic approach to troubleshooting malfunctions and prepare an effective repair solution. Upon successful completion of the program’s first year, students will be eligible to obtain EPA 608 Universal Certification, required for technicians to handle refrigerants.

Graduates of these programs will be qualified for employment in maintenance, installation, service, or sales positions with heating or HVAC/R contractors, utility companies, and fuel oil businesses. With additional experience, graduates may pursue opportunities as managers, supervisors, or operators of their own business.

In both programs, students will have the option of pursuing either the associate in applied science degree or a one-year certificate, which essentially consists of the first year’s curriculum. Students may pursue either program on a part-time or full-time basis.

Anyone interested in these programs is encouraged to contact the CMCC Admissions Office at 755-5273 or enroll@cmcc.edu. More information is also available online at www.cmcc.edu.

The College is also planning to offer a program in Facilities and Maintenance Management and an advanced certificate program in Building Automation.