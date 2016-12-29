CMCC offering high pressure boiler operator course

AUBURN - Central Maine Community College will offer a High Pressure Boiler Operator course on Monday evenings, Jan. 30 through May 1, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The course provides participants with the knowledge and techniques to operate a steam generating plant in a safe and efficient manner. Basics of boiler design and control are emphasized as well as the importance of feed water treatment. Topics include day-to-day operations, steam turbine control and power generation, and environmental control parameters to meet emission requirements. The safe handling and combustion of natural gas, fuel oil, coal and wood fuel is covered. The course is designed to prepare the student for the state of Maine High Pressure Boiler Operator licensing exam. Some experience in the field is required in order to sit for the state license.

Registration deadline for this program is Jan. 23. The cost is $599 and includes all materials and books. For more information or to register online please visit, www.cmcc.edu/ccs. You may also contact Corporate & Community Services at 207-755-5282 or training@cmcc.edu.