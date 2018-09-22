CMCC & SBA to offer “Hitting the Marketing Bulls Eye” workshop

AUBURN - The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College in partnership with The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering a no-cost small,-business marketing workshop titled “Hitting the Marketing Bulls Eye” on Thursday, Oct. 11 from 8 to 10 a.m.

Presented by SBA Economic Development Specialist Bill Card, the workshop will help identify practical methods and strategies to find new customers, increase customer sales, and boost profitability. Following the workshop, Card will be available to offer personalized marketing assistance and address participant’s specific needs/questions. This free workshop is a collaborative initiative between CMCC and the SBA to assist existing or prospective small businesses in the region.

For more information or to register, please contact the Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu, or visit www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment.

Deadline for registration is October 5.