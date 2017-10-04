CMCC to host fall open house Saturday, Oct. 14

AUBURN - Central Maine Community College will host its annual Fall Open House for prospective students and their families on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at its lakeside campus at 1250 Turner Street.

In addition to having all academic programs, student organizations, and athletics represented, staff members and students will be ready to assist with the admissions and financial aid application processes. Students who complete an admissions application at the open house will have their application fee waived. All who attend the Open House can take a guided tour of the campus or simply visit certain programs, services, or housing facilities. Culinary Arts students will provide refreshments.

CMCC offers 41 degree programs and certificates that prepare graduates for immediate employment or to transfer to a four-year institution. In addition to on-campus housing and a large number of student clubs and activities, the College offers competitive athletic teams: varsity and JV basketball, soccer, softball, volleyball, and cross-country for women; varsity and JV basketball, baseball, soccer, cross-country, and ice hockey for men.

For more information about CMCC, the open house, or for directions to the campus, please contact the College at (207) 755-5273, enroll@cmcc.edu, or visit www.cmcc.edu. Prospective students and their families are encouraged to visit http://www.cmcc.edu/FutureStudents/OPENHOUSE for program updates and to RSVP for the open house.