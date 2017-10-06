CMO Farmington Clinic to hold open house on Oct. 10

FARMINGTON - On Tuesday, Oct. 10, Central Maine Orthopaedics - Spectrum Healthcare Partners, invites the public to join them for an open house celebration and ribbon cutting at their newest satellite location at 176 Livermore Falls Road. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is free to attend and open to the public. For planning purposes, RSVPs are suggested and can be made by contacting Amy Jose at 207-835-2860 or amy.jose@spectrummg.com.

"Doctors Matthew Bush, Paul Cain, Michael Regan and James Timoney have already begun to see patients at our Farmington clinic and are pleased with the outpouring of support they have received from the people of Franklin County," Lisa Labbay, Director of Operations for CMO, said. "We're very excited to be able to bring our services a little closer to home for the people of Farmington and the surrounding communities."

Matthew Bush MD specializes in hand and upper extremity surgery, including fracture management, arthroscopic surgery, and total shoulder replacement. Paul Cain MD performs surgery in various specialties and areas of focus including sports medicine, arthroscopic and open surgery of the shoulder and knee, knee ligament reconstruction and cartilage restoration. Michael Regan MD specializes in surgery of the spine, as well as total joint replacements. James Timoney DO is an orthopaedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine with an emphasis on foot and ankle surgery.

"We’re able to offer residents access to all our orthopaedic specialties, including joint replacement, spine, hand and upper extremities, sports medicine and foot and ankle," Labbay said.

Franklin area patients interested in seeing one of the CMO docs at the Farmington clinic can request an appointment online 24/7 at cmogroup.org, or call 207-783-1328 to schedule a visit with a patient services representative.

Central Maine Orthopaedics is a part of Spectrum Healthcare Partners, a Maine-based, physician-led organization that combines physician leadership with expertise from a multidisciplinary management team. Spectrum is comprised of over 200 board-certified physicians in Anesthesiology, Critical Care Medicine, Diagnostic Radiology, Interventional Radiology, Neurology, Pathology, Radiation Oncology, and Orthopaedics who serve patients and communities throughout Maine and northern New England. Spectrum is dedicated to excellence in the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of illness, lifelong learning and supporting the communities it serves.