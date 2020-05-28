CMP donates money for trade student scholarships

The Maine Blue Collar Scholarship Foundation is pleased to announce Central Maine Power is donating $10,000 to support scholarships for high school graduates in Maine. The scholarships will provide financial assistance to students pursuing a career in the trades.

“The average age of Maine trade workers is rising. We need to reinvigorate the workforce here in our state,” said Danielle Moody, director of the Maine Blue Collar Scholarship Foundation. “Our foundation is about breaking down barriers and investing in the future of Maine.”

The scholarships cover a variety of fields including welding, plumbing, automotive repair, construction, horticulture, and electrical line work. In 2020 alone, the program awarded 80 scholarships totaling more than $75,000 to Maine students.

“Students in the Electrical Lineworker Technology Program at Kennebec Valley Community College are among the many scholars who benefit from the foundation and we are proud to employ many graduates of the program,” said CMP Executive Chairman David Flanagan. “The demand for these jobs is high, but there aren’t enough trained students in Maine to fill them. The time has come to reverse that trend.”

The scholarships can be used for tools, books, uniforms, tuition and housing. The recipients for 2020 will be announced in June.