CNA training program being offered through local partnership

FARMINGTON - Franklin County Adult Education, Genesis HealthCare, Western Maine Community Action and the CareerCenter are partnering to provide a Certified Nursing Assistant training program beginning on Monday, June 25.

Students accepted into the program will receive 180 hours of classroom instruction, 20 hours of lab skills and 70 hours of clinical experience in a long-term health care facility. Successful candidates will sit for the State CNA Exam and will have the opportunity to interview for a position with Genesis Healthcare. Candidates must pass a Comprehensive Adult Student Assessment Systems reading and math assessment, be over 18 years of age, have the ability to work in the United States and pass necessary background checks to be accepted into the program.

The 11-week class will run Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. There is no charge for this program for those individuals who financially qualify. The course is valued at $1,300.

Orientation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 19. Interested candidates should contact Liza Donald at Farmington Adult Education (207) 778-3460. FMI visit https://wmca.org/