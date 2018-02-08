Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty donates to United Way

FARMINGTON - Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty has completed the first year of a premier corporate partnership with United Way by presenting a donation for $1,000.

Throughout the year, Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty made monthly donations to support the programs which strengthen our community and help our neighbors. Support from area businesses like Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty is critical to the success of the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area.

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s mission is to unite people and resources to improve lives and build a strong and healthy community. Every dollar and hour is appreciated, so please consider helping United Way help others by making a tax deductible charitable contribution.

For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Like them on Facebook, too, to be kept up to speed on programs and initiatives that are up-coming!