Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty invests in community

FARMINGTON - Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty is pleased to donate to United Way of the Tri-Valley Area from the commissions it earned during the month of April.

The spring real estate season kicked off to a great start as our customers bought and/or sold 15 houses during the month. This donation is part of the Premier Corporate Sponsorship between United Way and the area’s leading real estate office. As part of this sponsorship, Sandy River Realty will also make a donation for every home sold during the months of May and June.

The donation for April sales is presented by Stephanie Marcotte, an Associate Broker at Sandy River Realty. In

addition to real estate, Steph is an avid volunteer and enjoys participating in various community activities.

In April, she participated in the “Financial Fitness Fair” at Cascade Brook School in Farmington. The event

introduces students to budgeting as they make purchasing decisions on expenses such as housing, groceries and

vehicles. Steph first became involved in the activity when her own children attended Cascade Brook and it has

now become an annual event for her. She presents the students with an inventory of homes for sale in different

price ranges and each student is challenged to “purchase” the home of their choice while keeping an eye on

their budget. This popular school activity is sponsored by the University Credit Union and is spearheaded by

their Branch Manager and United Way Board Member, Beth Beaudoin.

Stephanie has developed a compelling reputation for having the highest level of dedication to her real estate

clients. She is in the forefront of local brokers who use the latest technology (including social media) to

promote clients’ listings and increase their exposure to potential buyers. By using these tools, Stephanie

capably assists both buyers and sellers in today’s ever-changing real estate market. If you’d like to talk to Steph about your real estate needs, give her a call today at Sandy River Realty.

Sandy River Realty is excited to be making investments back into the community through United Way, with each investment of a new home in the community.