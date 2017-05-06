Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty sales agent earns Associate Broker License

FARMINGTON - Keri Davis, sales agent at Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty for the past two years, has recently achieved an Associate Broker’s license from the Maine Real Estate Commission. This designation is granted once a sales agent has fulfilled two years of field experience and completed rigorous coursework as required by the State.

Over the past two years, Davis has become a key member of Sandy River Realty’s sales force. She is part of a “new breed” of realtors who heavily utilize the latest technology, including social media, to promote her clients’ properties. She has been the agent for either the seller or the buyer on 26 transactions in the past two years – a remarkable volume for a new salesperson. Asked about the key to her immediate success, Davis stated “the real estate business is rapidly changing and customers want to connect with a broker who uses the latest mobile apps to reach out to more people”.

Davis was born and raised in New Sharon. Her dedication was evident early on when she graduated from the University of Maine, Farmington with two bachelor’s degrees – Geography and Environmental Planning and Policy. Keri spends her free time with her husband Justin and their chocolate labs, Triton and Nala. Known as a happy-go- lucky person, Davis loves the outdoors and enjoys camping, boating and fishing.

Reach out to Keri by calling 491-7202 or by emailing her at keridavis@sandyriverrealty.com.