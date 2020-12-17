Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty welcomes Brooklyn McLean

FARMINGTON - Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty is pleased to welcome Brooklyn McLean as

their latest real estate agent. Brooklyn successfully completed the education, testing and licensing procedures as required by the Maine Real Estate Commission and she is ready to start assisting clients with their real estate needs.

Brooklyn was born and raised in the small town of North Anson, Maine. She is very knowledgeable of the area, nearby towns, and surrounding counties. She is a very motivated individual, eagerly awaiting to help anyone find their dream home, or sell their current one. She will be sure to help guide you through any real estate transaction with ease. Not only is Brooklyn excited to help those interested, but she is more than excited to show how caring, compassionate, and understanding she can be to her clients' wants and needs. Those in need of realty advice should not hesitate to reach out to Brooklyn.

Please feel free to contact Brooklyn for those looking for a diligent and caring real estate

professional. She can be reached at (207) 399-0148 or by email to brooke@sandyriverrealty.com.