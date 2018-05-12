Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty welcomes Charlotte Lane to the Sales Team

FARMINGTON - Charlotte Lane is a Maine native who grew up in the small town of Industry and graduated from Mt. Blue High School. She married shortly out of high school and spent her early adult life raising children.

She obtained her Maine real estate license in 1995 but was busy trying to be an effective advocate for her son with Autism and didn’t follow her career path at that time. During those years she continued her education and became a state licensed direct service provider, a certified medical transcriptionist and a certified chiropractic assistant.

For eleven years she worked in Farmington as a chiropractic assistant developing rapport with lots of residents in Franklin County.

In her free time she enjoys the great outdoors of Maine, especially in the summer and fall months. She loves to spend time at camp on Lake Winnecook. There is nothing she enjoys more than being out on the boat on the lake with all her fish poles and tackle box. She also enjoys walking, kayaking, hydro biking, cuddling with her dogs, traveling and renovating houses.

She brings many years of customer service experience to her career in real estate. She wants customers to know they can rely on her to listen, understand and work hard to meet their needs. Call and let Charlotte guide you through all the phases of the real estate process. She can be contacted at (207) 491-6516 or by e-mail at charlotte@sandyriverrealty.com.