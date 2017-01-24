College Transitions program at Mt. Blue starts next semester Jan. 31

FARMINGTON - The College Transitions program at Mt Blue Adult and Community Education is a 15-week course that helps learners prepare for college and post-secondary training programs.

This past semester most of the students completing the program are starting college classes this week. Any learner who lives in Franklin County and has been out of high school for two years may apply for the Hough and Elizabeth Montgomery Scholarship. Students who complete a Maine College Transitions program are eligible to apply for The James and Marilyn Rockefeller Scholarship. Just this semester alone, students completing Franklin County College Transitions received a collective scholarship amount of over $28,000.

Our College Transitions program is at no cost to learners and meets on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The next semester will be starting on Jan. 31 and there are still a few spaces available. If you, or someone you know, may be interested in learning more about our College Transitions program please give us a call or send an email to bgdennison@gmail.com.