College Transitions program begins on Sept. 23

LIVERMORE FALLS - Spruce Mountain Adult Education would like to announce that the College Transitions program is beginning Monday, Sept. 23. College Transitions is an intensive, 12-week course that will help students improve their reading, writing and math skills, raising them to a "college level."

Students will also take the Accuplacer, tour local colleges and explore college and career options. In addition, students will receive help with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid application process and discover multiple scholarship opportunities. Classes will meet on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Thursday afternoons from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Earn one credit from Central Maine Community College or University of Maine at Augusta for completing the College Transitions program.

Contact Michelle Guillaume at Spruce Mountain Adult and Community Education today at 897-6406 or visit the program at 9 Cedar Street, Livermore Falls.