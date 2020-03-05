Come on down to Farmington Rotary’s Price is Right

FARMINGTON - Farmington Rotarians proudly announce the return of the Price Is Right on Saturday, March 28, at Mt. Blue High School from 6 - 8 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Concessions will be available. This perennial favorite features fabulous prizes and giveaways – including cash prizes. Unlike the real TV show, there is a guaranteed winner of a spectacular showcase.

This year’s theme is a patriotic red, white and blue. Come dressed in patriotic attire and be eligible to win even more prizes. General admission is $10. Must be 18 to play. No additional purchase necessary.

Tickets are available from any Farmington Rotarian and at Madore’s Market in West Farmington, Douin’s Market in New Sharon, and Ron’s Market in Farmington.

Proceeds from the Farmington Rotary Price is Right benefit a wide range of projects around the world and close to home. This includes helping to provide emergency heating assistance, warm pajamas for children in collaboration with the Franklin County Children’s Task Force, scholarships, backpacks in partnership with United Way’s Packs for Progress program, and safe drinking water in Guatemala.