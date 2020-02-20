Community Change Challenge off to a strong start

FARMINGTON - This year’s Community Change Challenge has begun after a late start due to stormy weather and unsafe driving. Collections will be extended to the first Friday in March.

With a record number of participants and the first $1,000 matched by The Dugout Bar and Grill, the year is shaping up to be the best yet.

The winner of each tier will get to designate a quarter of the total raised to the United Way partner or initiative of their choice, as well as host the trophy for the next year. The remaining money is put into the Community Fund to be used among all Community Partners. Either way, the money raised stays here and helps many of our partners continue the good work that they do. This work includes feeding our seniors, putting food on food pantry shelves, housing domestic or sexual abuse survivors, educating our children and more.

As a reminder: the Tier 1 trophy (for employers with over 200 employees OR unrestricted customer traffic) previously resided at Verso/Androscoggin Mill in Jay. The Tier II trophy (for organizations of less than 200 employees) was held by Spruce Mountain Elementary School last year, also in Jay.

Competitors this year (and their first week’s performance) can be found below, the first week collected approximately $2,100, which far exceeds years past.

