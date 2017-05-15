Community Concepts to participate in prestigious program

Community Concepts will take part in a prestigious national program aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of nonprofit organizations and will be awarded $10,000 upon completion of the program toward strengthening the organization’s mission.

NeighborWorks America, a national network supporting affordable housing and community development, named Community Concepts part of the Class of 2018 in its Excellence in Governance program. Community Concepts is the first Maine organization to participate in the program that began in 2011.

The nationwide, competitive program will help Community Concepts enhance its board governance and increase its ability to deliver effective community development programs. The program includes a curriculum and coaching activities aimed at introducing new board leadership concepts, tools and practices.

“We are honored to be selected to this highly selective program,” Community Concepts CEO Shawn Yardley said. “Community Concepts is fortunate to have a Board that is committed to seize this opportunity to learn from others across the country to support Community Concepts and the important work we do across Western Maine.”

The team leading the effort for Community Concepts includes 5 board members and the CEO Shawn Yardley. They will attend three in-person trainings in Minneapolis, MN; Washington, DC and Kansas City, MO over the 18 month program and participate in monthly coaching. The entire board will participate in a retreat and work alongside the team throughout the process.

Community Concepts is a nonprofit organization supporting residents in Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties with a dynamic range of programs: children and family services, transportation, heating and utility assistance, affordable housing, and financing for housing and businesses. www.Community-Concepts.org.