Community Scholarships available from WMBC

STRONG - The Western Mountains Baptist Church is excited to announce the availability of their second annual Community Scholarship.

A $1,000 award will be presented to a Western Maine student who has demonstrated academic and personal potential as well as service to their community. Graduating seniors from Carrabec High School and Mt. Abram High Schools are encouraged to submit an application.

The online application can be found at https://www.goingmerry.com/browse/western-mountains-baptist-church-community-scholarship/awards/april-2018.The deadline to apply is April 21.

For more information talk to the high school guidance counselor at Carrabec High School, Mt. Abram High School or call Pastor Tom DuBois at 557-3802.