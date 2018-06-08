Company holding job fair in Kingfield

KINGFIELD - New England Wire Products will hold an open house-style job fair on June 15 at their location on Depot Street.

A national company specializing in point of purchase displays with 500 employees across the country, New England Wire Products is seeking to fill a number of positions. These include production workers, paint line operators, press brake operators, supervisors, MIG welders and employees for packaging, maintenance and metal fabrication. Competitive pay with benefits is available, and there is significant room for growth.

Interviews will be conducted at the event, located at 49 Depot Street in Kingfield. The job fair will run from 3 to 6 p.m.

For more information, contact (207) 265-2176 or visit www.displayracks.com.