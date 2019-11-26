CompTIA A+ Certification Course offered at CMCC

AUBURN - The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer a CompTIA A+ certification course starting on Jan. 6, running on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Feb. 19.

Do you have an affinity for computers and tech? Curious about what goes on inside the machine? Or looking to jumpstart a rewarding career in the IT field? The ticket to admission with front row seating is the CompTIA A+ course; its wealth of resources aims to give you the confidence to pass the certification tests to add ‘A+ Certified’ to your resume. The certification tests for this course are scheduled and proctored through the CMCC Testing Center.

Upon successful completion of a CompTIA certification exam, CMCC students may receive prior learning assessment credit. The cost of the class is $2,000 and includes all instructional materials.

For more information or to register, please contact CMCC’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or visit www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment. Registration deadline is December 30.