CompTIA Security+ certification course offered at Central Maine Community College

AUBURN - The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer a certification course for CompTIA Security+ starting on Monday, Dec. 9 running through Friday, Dec. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The cost to attend is $1,900 and covers all instructional materials including six-months of access to a practice exam, TestOut access for 18 months, and a certification exam voucher.

Computer security is on everyone’s mind, just as it has been a prime focus of IT managers for the past several years. One way to set yourself up for a very rewarding career in the fast growing world of IT security is to become Security+ certified, demonstrating that you have the knowledge needed to help organizations large and small achieve their security objectives.

CMCC has a testing center conveniently located on campus. It is highly recommended that you schedule your exam within a month of instruction to ensure proper knowledge retention.

For more information or to register, please contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or visit www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment.