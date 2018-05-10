Country Primitives holding three-day grand opening event

FARMINGTON - Country Primitives Decor & Gifts will be holding a three-day grand opening event over the next three days, with prize drawings and special deals.

Having been open roughly three weeks, store owners Dell and Pam Nichols intend to hold their grand opening on May 10, 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Their store features furniture, dishes, lamps, signs and other decorative items in the primitive style, referring to handcrafted designs harking back to an earlier period in American history.

There will be a drawing, with tickets offered to people that either stop by the store or share the store on Facebook. Prizes will include a cupboard, a cutting board, bee-themed collection of items including honey and bath products. The Nichols will conduct the drawing after the grand opening.

The store will also be having tastings of some of the new, state-made products they'll be offering, including 'All About the Honey' honey products, Captain Mowatt's hot sauce and Guzman's salsa.

On Saturday, to celebrate Sunday's Mother's Day, the Nichols will be offering 10 percent off everything in the store that includes either a star or a heart in its design.

The event will be held on May 10, 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.