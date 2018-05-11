County Seat announces addition of new realtor

FARMINGTON - County Seat Realty is pleased to announce the addition of Jan Rackliff to its team of realtors.

Rackliff grew up in Farmington and is proud to once again call this beautiful area of western Maine her home after returning to the area with her husband to raise their daughters. When not working at County Seat, Rackliff can be found running her families apple orchard, skiing and volunteering at Titcomb Mountain in the winter, enjoying our beautiful lakes in the summer or attending local school activities.

She is very excited to work with and guide you through all your buying or selling real estate needs and can be reached at County Seat Realty on 186 Main St in Farmington at 207-778-2755.