County Seat Realty adds a new sales agent

FARMINGTON—County Seat Realty is proud to announce the addition of Amber Smith as a new Sales

Agent! Amber has been an integral part of the County Seat Team for over 6 months as Office

Administrator. That experience plus her past career in finance makes her a fantastic asset for both buyers and sellers of real estate in our area!

Smith has long term roots in the Franklin County community, currently residing in Wilton with her

husband, Chris, and five children. When not involved in the busy life her children create she loves day

excursions with Chris on their Harley to the coast or even north when our Maine weather allows.

Smith is ready to hit the ground running in this vibrant market! Now is the time to list a home,

competition is low, yet buyers are plentiful. Call her today to discuss current or future Real

Estate needs. Smith has excellent customer service skills, knowledge, and an enthusiastic attitude.

County Seat Realty, 186 Main Street, Farmington, ME (207)778-2755