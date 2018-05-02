County Seat Realty announces new agent

FARMINGTON - County Seat Realty is excited to welcome new agent Angela Gordon.

Angela was born and raised in Wilton and has continued to reside in Franklin County. Angela is looking forward to helping sellers with the sale of one of their most valuable assets. She strives to provide her clients with the best buying/selling experience possible. So whether you are buying, selling, or need property management services give Angela a call at County Seat Realty at 207-778-2755, on her cell phone at 207-778-1842, or email her at angela@countyseatrlty.com.