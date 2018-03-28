County Seat Realty welcomes new Realtor

FARMINGTON - County Seat Realty is excited to announce the addition of Lynda Jean Despard to its team of excellent Realtors.

Despard moved to the area to be close to her family and the places that allow her and her husband to enjoy their passions of hunting, fishing, gardening and horseback riding.

“Whether you are looking for the home or property of your dreams or thinking of selling your home, communication is all-important," Despard said. "I will listen carefully to your needs and wishes, then work hard to meet them."

She has lived and worked in Maine for more than 35 years as a social worker and brings lots of experience assisting families to achieve their goals. She is ready to work with customers whether they are first time home buyers, looking for a camp or property or would like to sell.

Despard can be reached at County Seat Realty at (207) 778-2755 or by stopping in the downtown office at 186 Main Street Farmington.