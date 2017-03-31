County Seat Realty welcomes new sales agent

FARMINGTON - County Seat Realty is pleased to welcome sales agent Wendy Deming to its Main Street office.

Deming resides in Wilton and has worked as a reading specialist at RSU 73 for the last 17 years. She has spearheaded the summer reading program and is excited to dedicate this summer to her career as a Real Estate sales agent. Her hobbies include hiking, biking, mountain climbing, kayaking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, reading and writing.

“My priority will be making the process of buying or selling go as smoothly as possible for my clients through frequent communication and listening to their needs," Deming said. "I'm willing to take the time to help buyers find that certain home that's just right for them."

"My goal is to continually educate myself about the resources that are available to help people who want to become homeowners," Deming went on to say. "Give me a call so we can begin to look at what Franklin County has to offer you."

Deming may be reached at County Seat Realty at (207) 778-2755 or (207) 578-2198 or email wendy@countyseatrlty.com.