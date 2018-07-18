Cristi DeMarco Acupuncture welcomes new massage therapist

KINGFIELD - Cristi DeMarco Acupuncture would like to announce that Lynn Reid, LMT, CPP has joined the team of holistic healthcare professionals.

Reid offers massage on Tuesdays in the Farmington location, Mondays and Wednesdays in the Kingfield location. Reid recently moved to the area from the coast, after visiting for more than 30 years. She graduated from the Holistic Massage program at Spa Tech Institute in 2017, specializing in Swedish massage and Polarity Therapy. She is also trained in a variety of other massage techniques such as myofascial release, trigger point and positional release. Polarity is also offered for a unique relaxing session.

Reid is offering a starting special of $10 off the rate of $60 for a 60 minute massage and $10 off $75 for a 75 minute Polarity session AND $10 off for every friend someone refers. Reid can be contacted directly for appointments by phone (207) 837-2392 or by email lynn.serenitypathmassage@gmail.com.

The Kingfield office is located at 244 Main Street and the Farmington office is located at 193 Front Street, Suite 2. Cristi DeMarco Acupuncture offers Acupuncture, Massage, Chinese Herbal Medicine, Craniosacral Therapy, Reiki and Polarity in both locations. For more information visit www.demarcoacupuncture.com or call the office (207) 778-9700.