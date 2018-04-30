CVA hires new head coach for U19 Men’s Alpine

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Carrabassett Valley Academy is excited to announce the hiring of Sean Chatellard as Head U19 Men’s Coach.

Chatellard returns to CVA after spending the past two seasons coaching Division 1 athletes with the Colby College Ski Team. Prior to his role with Colby, Sean spent time coaching with the Aspen Valley Ski Club, and for two years as an Assistant Coach at CVA, working with the U19 and U16 men’s teams.

Chatellard returns to the Valley with his fiancé Morgan, and CVA is delighted to welcome them both in to our community. Chatellard is a dedicated, professional coach and is eager to plant roots in this area. He is committed to ensuring the quality and strength of our storied alpine racing program.

CVA Alpine Program Director, Garrett Lashar said of Sean’s return: "We are so thrilled to welcome back Sean and his fiancée Morgan to the CVA community and team. Sean is a dedicated, hard-working professional in the sport and he will be a vital team member within our staff. I know he will be an outstanding leader and mentor for our athletes.”

"I am extremely excited to be given the opportunity to return to CVA in a leading role, and to join such an amazing team for my next coaching chapter," Chatellard said. "I am very eager to see what the future holds, and I am very glad to be back in the Valley."