DAR of Farmington recognizes Dirigo High School senior

DIXFIELD - At a recent assembly at Dirigo High School, Charlotte Collins, a member of The Colonial Daughters Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) of Farmington presented Mason Corriveau with a 2017 Good Citizen Award.

Mason is the son of Terri and Matthew Foreman of Dixfield. Mason received a Good Citizen Pin and a certificate authorized and signed by The National Society’s President Anne Turner Dillon and Maine State Society’s Regent Elizabeth Hotchkiss.

The Colonial Daughters Chapter sponsors six area schools to recognize excellence in high school seniors. Each school’s faculty nominates several candidates for this honor each year. The person chosen to receive the honor must have demonstrated each of the qualities as defined by the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution to an outstanding degree.

These qualities are dependability (truthfulness, loyalty and punctuality): service (cooperation, courtesy, and consideration of others): leadership (personality, self-control, and ability to assume responsibility), patriotism (unselfish interest in family, school, community and union).

During his years at Dirigo, Corriveau has achieved high honors and has been recognized for the many outstanding qualities outlined above. He is a member of the National Honor Society and president of his Class of 2017.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote patriotism, preserve American history, and support better education for our nation’s children. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 165,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR visit www.DAR.org.