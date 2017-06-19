David Robie scholarship awarded to five students

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce presented the David Robie scholarship to five deserving students pursuing higher education. The scholarship is named after the late David Robie who played a key role in establishing the scholarship during his time on the Chamber board.

This year’s recipients are Andrew Haszko who is going to Queens University for biology, Brooke-Lynn Hinkley who plans to attend UMF for secondary education, Brianna Hinkley who is going to UMF for anthropology, Miles Pelletier who is going to UMO to study engineering, and Darby Sabin who is attending UMO and studying music and zoology.

Annually the chamber awards scholarships to residents of Franklin County who are planning on or are currently attending a post-secondary school. These scholarships encourage higher education or continuing education for students through financial assistance. The scholarships may be used for any expense related to education including tuition, books, lab fees, and on-campus housing.

Funding for the scholarship is provided by the annual Seth Wescott & Franklin County Chamber of Commerce golf classic held each fall at the Sugarloaf golf course. This year’s golf classic will be held on September 22. For more information contact the chamber at 207-778-4215 or www.franklincountymaine.org