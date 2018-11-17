DDG participates in nation-wide book giveaway

FARMINGTON - As part of the “Indie Bookstores Give Back on Small Business Saturday” campaign (#IndiesGiveBack), DDG Booksellers is distributing 24 special-edition copies of bestselling author Jason Reynolds’ Ghost to underserved young readers throughout the community this month.

The American Booksellers Association and American Express are working together with Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing to make available 20,000 copies of Ghost, Reynolds’s first book in his New York Times bestselling Track series, this holiday season.

Earlier this year, bookstores signed up to work with a local school, community or literacy organization, or youth group to give copies of the book away to a program or school for underserved or low-income children at an event on or around Indies First on Small Business Saturday, November 24.

DDG Booksellers is working with Sherry Wyman and Denise Mochamer of Mt. Blue Middle school to give away copies of Ghost on Saturday to deserving students at the school.

“We didn't need more proof that Jason Reynolds cares about underserved young people being given the opportunity to experience the power of books , but I'm thrilled that he provided this fresh evidence of his commitment. ” said Kenny Brechner, owner of DDG Booksellers. Ghost is a terrific book and I'm so pleased at having the opportunity to work with Mount Blue Middle School to help achieve Reynold's vision for sharing it in our community.

Indies First — a collaboration among publishers, retailers, and authors — is an annual campaign launched by the American Booksellers Association in 2013 to celebrate independent bookstores. Hundreds of indies across the country will be holding events on November 24, Small Business Saturday, a day dedicated to supporting the local businesses that help create jobs, boost the local economy, and preserve neighborhoods. Small Business Saturday, founded by American Express in 2010, is celebrated every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

About DDG Booksellers

DDG was founded in 1991 and has been Farmington's Independently owned and operated bookstore for the last 27 years. DDG regularly partners with UMF, local schools, and nonprofit organizations to enrich the cultural life of Farmington. The store is located at 193 Broadway in Downtown Farmington. (https://www.ddgbooks.com)

About the American Booksellers Association (www.BookWeb.org)

Founded in 1900, the American Booksellers Association is a national not-for-profit trade organization that works to help independently owned bookstores grow and succeed. ABA’s core members are key participants in their communities’ local economy and culture, and to assist them, ABA provides education, information dissemination, business products, and services; creates relevant programs; and engages in public policy, industry, and local first advocacy. The association actively supports and defends free speech and the First Amendment rights of all Americans. A volunteer board of eleven booksellers governs the association. ABA is headquartered in White Plains, New York.