District Attorney Robinson appointed to Advisory Committee on Professional Conduct

FARMINGTON - The Maine Supreme Judicial Court recently appointed District Attorney Andrew Robinson to the Advisory Committee on Professional Conduct. The committee is responsible for examining the Rules of Professional Conduct and offering or reviewing proposed amendments to the Rules. The Rules of Professional Conduct establish standards of legal ethics and professional responsibility for lawyers in Maine.

Andrew Robinson is currently the District Attorney for Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford Counties. He has been a prosecutor for 19 years. Robinson currently serves as a member of the Financial Abuse Specialist Team for the Elderly, the Criminal Rules Advisory Committee, the Prosecutorial Technology Team, the Board of Directors for Western Maine Community Action, the Maine Prosecutors Association, and the Farmington Public Library.

Andrew Robinson is a graduate of the University of Maine and the University of Maine School of Law and resides in Farmington with his wife of 26 years, Yvette, and their three children.