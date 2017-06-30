Down East recognizes Rangeley business as 2017 Best Boat Cruise

RANGELEY – Rangeley Region Lake Cruises was selected as Best Boat Cruise in Down East magazine’s annual Best of Maine issue. From shopping to eating to playing outdoors, Down East readers and editors selected their statewide favorites this year and Rangeley Region Lake Cruises made the list.

Winners of the Best of Maine awards are selected for one of two categories: the Readers’ Choice or the Editors’ Choice. The Readers’ Choice nominees are identified and voted on by thousands of Down East readers each year.

"Our Best of Maine feature is a great summer tradition," said Down East Editor in Chief Kathleen Fleury. "It’s a chance to pause our hectic lives, take stock of the place we love, and remind ourselves what’s great about living here."

Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, winners of the Down East Best Boat Cruise in 2014 and 2015, was supplanted in 2016 by the much larger Casco Bay Lines out of Portland. Through an aggressive marketing outreach, Rangeley Region Lake Cruises reclaimed its "title," a significant accomplishment given it is a small, family owned, seasonal business located on Rangeley Lake.

"Doreen and I want to thank all the Down East Magazine readers who voted for us," Kevin Sinnett, owner of Rangeley Region Lake Cruises said. "We thoroughly enjoy running our cruise business and it is truly gratifying that our passengers enjoy their experience with us enough to take the time to vote."

Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking offers scenic lake cruises and guided kayak trips on Rangeley, Mooselookmeguntic, Cupsuptic and Upper & Lower Richardson Lakes. Three vessels; the 1947 wood classic, "Oquossoc Lady," the 30' pontoon boat, the "Gray Ghost," and small wood runabout, "Little Lyman," are available for private charters, weddings, and group outings. Now in their ninth season, it is also rated the # 1 of 26 Things to Do in Rangeley by TripAdvisor. More information on Rangeley Region Lake Cruises can be found at www.rangeleylakecrusies.com or you can contact them at rangeleycruises@gmail.com or 207-670-8391.

The full list of “Best of Maine” winners appears in the July issue of Down East, on newsstands June 20.