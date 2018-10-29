Dr. Andrew Rice appointed hospitalist at Franklin Memorial Hospital

FARMINGTON - Dr. David Rice, Franklin Memorial Hospital’s chief medical officer, is pleased to announce that Andrew Rice, MD, has been appointed hospitalist for Franklin Memorial Hospital. Hospitalists take care of hospitalized patients from admission through discharge.

Rice received his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, followed by a three-year family medicine residency at Maine-Dartmouth Family Medicine in Augusta and Waterville. Rice is board certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine.

Rice most recently was a faculty physician in outpatient and inpatient obstetrics and pediatrics for residents and medical students through the Maine-Dartmouth Family Residency. He resides in Belgrade and has a professional interest in acupuncture.

Besides Rice, other clinicians providing hospital inpatient care include Donald Dubois, MD; Todd Miller, MD; Thomas Ryan, DO; and Nicole Ray, APRN-FNP.