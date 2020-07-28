Dr. Caruso joins Franklin Health Surgery

FARMINGTON - Franklin Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce that Joseph Caruso, MD, has joined Franklin Health Surgery and Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Caruso most recently provided care at Evans Army Community Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Besides general surgery, his professional interests include hernia and breast surgery. While a Major in the Medical Corps, U.S. Army, he also provided patient care that included trauma, major trauma, and surgery in Landstuhl, Germany and London, England, as well as Afghanistan.

Dr. Caruso received his medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia, followed by a year-long research residency and a five-year general surgery residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Dr. Caruso is board certified by the American Board of Surgery.

Franklin Health Surgery is located in the Franklin Health Medical Arts Center where he will join colleagues Eric Gunther, MD; Stacey Gutman, MD; R. Bradley Hayward, MD; and Betsy Norton, PA-C.

The office number is 778-6579.