Dr. David Rice appointed lead hospitalist

FARMINGTON - Tim Churchill, Franklin Memorial Hospital’s interim chief executive officer, is pleased to announce that David Rice, MD, has been appointed interim lead hospitalist for Franklin Memorial Hospital. Hospitalists take care of hospitalized patients from admission through discharge.

Rice has already been providing hospitalist coverage at Franklin Memorial Hospital mostly on weekends, in addition to providing patient care at his busy internal medicine practice, Franklin Health Intown Medicine, which will continue.

“Dr. Rice is a well-respected physician familiar with the challenges of caring for people across the continuum of care,” said Churchill. “He is bringing new insights to our hospitalist service and will work closely with a consulting group to advance the patient- and family-centered service. We are confident his leadership and expertise will help us employ quality and process improvements for our sickest patients.”

Rice is a board-certified internist with more than 20 years experience in both inpatient and outpatient settings. He has provided patient care in Farmington since 2007.