Dr. Deborah Hamilton joins Franklin Health Primary Care

FARMINGTON - Franklin Health Primary Care, formerly Franklin Health Intown Medicine on Box Shop Hill in Farmington, is pleased to announce that Deborah Hamilton, MD, joins its practice on July 30.

Dr. Hamilton received her medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston and later completed her residency at St. Mary’s Family Practice Residency Program in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Dr. Hamilton is board certified in family practice and has provided patient care in family medicine since 2001. She most recently provided adult and pediatric care at Spruce Mountain Medical Associates in Livermore Falls.

“We are delighted to have Dr. Hamilton return to Franklin Health,” said Mavis Dubord, vice president physician practices. “She is an experienced and highly respected clinician among patients and colleagues alike, who had proved to be a valuable member of the Franklin Memorial Hospital for more than a decade.”

“I too am so very happy to be back with such a wonderful practice and excellent medical staff,” said Dr. Hamilton. “I look forward to caring for my patients in this new setting.”

Franklin Health Primary Care, previously called Franklin Health Intown Medicine, is located in the Mt. Blue Health Center, located on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus. She joins its team of providers: David Rice, MD; Deborah Burchfield, DNP, APRN, FNP-C; Kristy Hilton, APRN, FNP-C; and David Huish, PA-C.