KINGFIELD - Dr. Diane Zavotsky has joined Mt. Abram Regional Health Center to offer additional services to patients in the greater Kingfield area.

“We feel quite fortunate to have Dr. Diane Zavotsky join our team of primary care providers at Mt. Abram. We have had the pleasure of having her here as a provider, and patients have told me how much they find her to be very approachable and extremely knowledgeable," said Sherra Osgood, Practice Manager at Mt. Abram. “Monday is one of our busiest days of the week in terms of same-day appointment requests. Having Dr. Z here every other Monday will be great for our patients.”

Zavotsky provides care at four different HealthReach sites, where her clinical areas of interest include the full scope of family medicine.

“I am thrilled Dr. Z is joining us. Her background, expertise and experience is only the tip of the iceberg of what she can bring to this family practice," said Christie King, Mt. Abram Family Nurse Practitioner.

Zavotsky joined the HealthReach per diem pool of providers in 2016 but now provides care at health centers in Bingham, Madison, Kingfield and Rangeley. She brings 30 years of experience in family medicine, women's health and patient hospital medicine and obtained her Doctor of Medicine and Master of Surgery degrees at McGill University Faculty of Medicine in Montreal in 1986 and subsequently completed Family Practice Residency at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

"I had the pleasure of joining her recently in the Hands on Heart Failure Grand Rounds in Portland and discovered her unique qualifications: she is approachable, supportive and passionate. In this field, those are the best mentor-ship qualities we could ever ask for," King said.

Today, providers at each of HealthReach Community Health Centers' 11 sites deliver medical, dental and behavioral healthcare to citizens in over 80 rural communities. To ensure access to everyone, HealthReach accepts Medicare, MaineCare and major insurances. In addition, an Affordable Care Program is available to uninsured and underinsured residents as well as assistance with applications for programs that help with the cost of healthcare and medications, including the Health Insurance Marketplace.