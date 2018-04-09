Dr. George Ditomassi joins Strong Area Dental Center

STRONG – Strong Area Dental Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. George “Bob” Ditomassi to the dental staff.

Ditomassi has been providing general dentistry to people of all ages since obtaining his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Northwestern University Dental School in Chicago, Illinois in 1984. His area of expertise includes family dentistry.

“I am pleased to be able to make a difference in a dentally-underserved community,” said Ditomassi. “Of course, the desire to practice in a state as beautiful as Maine needs no explanation. I welcome everyone to visit the practice.”

Ditomassi will be joining Marie Doucette, IPDH; Barbara Lajoie, RDH; and Sharon Smith Bouchard, IPDH, who offer hygiene services to dental patients. In addition, at the health center Madelyn Besse, PA; Ann Schwink, DO; and Kelcy Wiley, FNP, provide medical care to patients of all ages and Katherine Kemp, LCSW, assists patients with behavioral health needs. 3,400 people from Avon, New Vineyard, Phillips, Strong, Farmington, and beyond access health, behavioral and oral health services each year.

Strong Area Dental Center is part of HealthReach Community Health Centers, a group of eleven Federally Qualified Health Centers in Central and Western Maine. Dedicated providers deliver high quality medical and behavioral healthcare to citizens in over 80 rural communities. To ensure access for everyone, HealthReach accepts Medicare, MaineCare and major insurances. In addition, an Affordable Care Program is available to uninsured and underinsured residents as well as assistance with applications for programs that help with the cost of healthcare and medications including the Health Insurance Marketplace. A private, non-profit with a 43-year history, HealthReach is funded by patient fees, grants and individual donations.