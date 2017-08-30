Dr. Stacey Gutman joins Franklin Health Surgery

FARMINGTON - Stacey Gutman, MD, has joined the medical staff of Franklin Health Surgery and Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Gutman recently completed a five-year surgical residency at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine in Lexington. She also received her medical degree there, graduating with high distinction.

Besides general surgery, Gutman’s professional interests include advanced laparoscopic operations, hernia repairs, breast surgery, upper and lower endoscopy, and emergency surgery.

Franklin Health Surgery provides comprehensive evaluation and management of most conditions requiring general surgery, as well as advanced laparoscopic surgery, upper and lower GI endoscopy, colonoscopy, and stereotactic needle breast biopsy.

The practice is located on the second floor of the Franklin Health Medical Arts Center on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus in Farmington. For more information or to make an appointment, call 778-6579.