Early Bird Shop Hop Pass event

FARMINGTON—The Farmington Downtown Association will be sponsoring The Early Bird Shop Hop Pass. This pass will be valid at the participating shops from Friday Nov. 6 to Sunday Nov. 8 during their normal business hours. This shopping pass can be picked at any of the participating businesses. The pass must be punched or signed by an employee at ALL 10 participating shops in Downtown Farmington. No

purchase is necessary. The completed passes can be left at the last stop that was signed. They will be

collected and entered in a drawing for a gift basket worth over $100 in products and gift certificates

from the participating businesses.

This year has not been a typical year, so get out, start your holiday shopping without the hassle of getting up early and the whole weekend to do it in. Watch the Farmington Downtown Association Facebook page for a peek into the gift basket and store promotions.

“The Early Bird Sale is a fun tradition that many like to participate in. We wanted to be able to offer a

safe environment by not packing people into stores for just a few hours. This pass allows shoppers to

spend any time during their weekend to browse and start holiday shopping early," said the

Farmington Downtown President Patty Haggan. “Our shops are doing a great job of following masking

procedures, customer limits and hand sanitizer stations.” As always, if you don’t feel comfortable under

the certain circumstances to shop in person, most all shops are willing to help you with curbside, phone,

or website ordering.