Easter egg hunt to be held Saturday

FARMINGTON - This Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be the first annual Easter Egg Hunt in the field behind the Farmington D..., located at 367 Wilton Road, rain or shine. The event is free and all children are welcome.

Along with the Easter egg hunt, there will be face painting, Easter tattoos, sack races, Ring Around the Rabbit’s Ears, and an Easter egg toss. Each child will leave with a goodie Bag.

To help the event run smoothly, athletes from Mt. Blue High School’s Men’s Tennis, Men’s Baseball and Women’s Softball team are volunteering. We are still looking for someone to dress up as the Easter Bunny. Any takers?

For more information, please call Farmington D... at 778-6880.