Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center welcomes new residential care director

FARMINGTON - Avery Hockmeyer has joined the team at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center as the residential care director. Hockmeyer will be responsible for the overall management of the unit and development of an effective program which is resident-centered and promotes the highest independence of the residents.

Hockmeyer has 12 years of experience as a registered nurse in a variety of health care settings, including long-term care.

A resident of Kingfield, Hockmeyer lives there with two daughters, ages 7 and 11. An outdoor enthusiast, she grew up in The Forks and is the daughter of the founders of rafting in Maine. She spends her free time tending to her two horses.

Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center is a 55-bed facility which includes a 33-bed skilled rehab and nursing home and a 22-bed residential care facility located on Fairbanks Road in Farmington. Edgewood is part of North Country Associates in Lewiston. North Country owns and manages multilevel nursing facilities in Maine and one in Massachusetts. North Country is known for delivering quality care in comfortable home-like facilities.