Edward Jones to host recruiting event on June 6

FALMOUTH - In an effort to serve the growing number of individual investors who are looking for financial advisors to understand their financial needs and goals, financial-services firm Edward Jones is looking to hire more financial advisors in Maine.

As the firm continues to expand its business and grow its network of branch offices to serve individual investors in Maine, Edward Jones is hosting a recruiting event at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at The Dockside Grill, 215 Foreside Road, Falmouth, Maine 04105.

"As we expand, we're looking to hire local candidates who fit in with the Edward Jones entrepreneurial culture, one in which high achievers who have a desire to run a business with the support of a much larger organization can serve clients and the communities in which they live and work," said Julie Barter Lucas.

The recruiting event is designed to attract job candidates interested in learning about the challenges and rewards of building a business as an Edward Jones financial advisor. Edward Jones financial advisors will be present to answer any questions.

Edward Jones stresses the importance of meeting face-to-face with clients and providing them with the attention and guidance that they need and deserve.

Edward Jones financial advisors come from diverse backgrounds. Teachers, bankers and engineers all have joined the ranks of Edward Jones. They all, however, have one thing in common: They are self-starters who enjoy working with and helping other people.

The firm offers an extensive training program for new financial advisors. The firm is consistently recognized for delivering industry-leading training. Edward Jones was ranked No. 17 on Training magazine's "2015 Training Top 125" list its 14th consecutive year on the prestigious list.

As part of that training, Edward Jones financial advisors build their businesses by calling on people face to face in the communities where they have chosen to live.

If you would like more information on Edward Jones' recruiting event, contact Financial Advisors Julie Barter Lucas at 207-622-0991 or Joshua Holt at 207-439-9164 or visit the firm's employment Web site at www.careers.edwardjones.com.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company, provides financial services for individual investors in the United States and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the types of investment options offered to the location of branch offices, is designed to cater to individual investors in the communities in which they live and work. The firm's 15,000-plus financial advisors work directly with more than 7 million clients. Edward Jones, which ranked No. 5 on Fortune magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2017, is headquartered in St. Louis. The Edward Jones website is located at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.