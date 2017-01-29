Efficiency Maine teams up with local contractors to help Farmington area businesses save on energy costs



FARMINGTON - Efficiency Maine has just launched a Small Business Initiative to help local companies reduce lighting costs by upgrading to energy-efficient LED lighting.

The Initiative is open to small businesses in the Farmington area including Avon, Fairbanks, Farmington, Farmington Falls, Industry, New Sharon, Phillips, Starks, Strong, Temple, Wilton, and East Wilton. The Initiative connects business owners and landlords to local contractors for lighting assessments and upgrades. This limited-time promotion offers higher incentives than are ordinarily available through Efficiency Maine. Many LED upgrade projects have a payback of around a year.

Most small businesses in the greater Farmington area are eligible for the program. Program eligibility is determined by the rate on the business’s electric bill. “Small General Service” customers, or businesses that use less than 25 kW a month, can participate.

Area small businesses can get started simply by calling Efficiency Maine at 866-376-2463 or by going online to www.efficiencymaine.com/at-work/farmington to sign up for a free lighting assessment. A local contractor will be assigned to perform the assessment and generate a savings estimate and proposal. Past participants of the program have saved an average of $100 per month. Many participating businesses realize savings great enough to recoup project costs in one year.

“Small business owners are busy people. We launched the Small Business Initiative to make lighting upgrades as easy as possible. Switching to high-efficiency LEDs can significantly reduce lighting costs, meaning more money to invest in your business rather than on your electric bill,” said Rick Meinking, business program manager at Efficiency Maine. “We’ve seen great success in other towns through this program, and we are excited to bring the program to small businesses in the Farmington area.”

To find out if you qualify, please check your electric bill to see whether “Small General Service” is listed under the delivery charge section. For more information, or to sign up for a free energy assessment, call Efficiency Maine at 866-376-2463, or go online to www.efficiencymaine.com/at-work/farmington. Not a “Small General Service” customer? See efficiencymaine.com for other programs to help you save energy costs.