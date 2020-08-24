Elks Scholarship applications now available

FARMINGTON - Elks National Foundation announced the start of the 2021 Most Valuable Student scholarship contest. The MVS scholarship is available to high school seniors who are US citizens. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks, and are judged on academics, leadership, service, and financial need.

Applications are completed online and must be submitted by Nov. 15. The 500 national winners will be announced in April 2021 and include 20 top scholarships ranging from $20,000 to $50,000. The remaining 480 runners-up will receive $4,000 scholarships.

Applications for the 2021 contest are available on the Elks National Foundation’s website visit elks.org/scholars or enf.elks.org/MVS.