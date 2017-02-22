Enter early bird raffle today; CVA scholarship fundraiser on Saturday



CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Each year, Carrabassett Valley Academy awards over $800,000 in scholarship funds to student-athletes who demonstrate exceptional potential in their athletic discipline and academic performance.

On Saturday, Feb. 25 Carrabassett Valley Academy (CVA) will hold its annual CVA Scholarship Fundraiser at the Sugarloaf Inn from 6 to 9 p.m. The event is a critical piece of the Academy’s fundraising efforts, and marks the single opportunity each year to raise scholarship money for current and prospective student-athletes.

This year’s raffle will include a $1,000 “Early Bird” cash prize which will be drawn live on WSKI at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23. The winning ticket will then be put back into the mix and will also be eligible for the $10,000 cash grand prize which is drawn live at the event on Feb. 25. To be eligible for the early bird drawing, you must purchase your ticket by 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Only 500 raffle tickets will be sold and each ticket includes admission for two to the event, plus food, drink tickets and an auction bid number. In addition to the cash prizes, there are 28 raffle prizes valued at $100 or more, including many gift certificates to great local establishments.

There are plenty of exciting and unique items to be bid on, and won, including Patriot’s tickets, guided adventures for fishing, mountain biking and sailing, fantastic art and furniture from well-known Maine artisans, ski memorabilia and even two custom made ski packages.

Tickets are on sale until Saturday, Feb. 25 at noon EST or until they are sold out. To purchase a raffle ticket for the Scholarship Event, visit the CVA website, www.gocva.com/raffle. Tickets can also be purchased at various local businesses including: The Bag, Ayotte’s, The Antigravity Complex, Mountainside Real Estate, Sugarloaf’s Competition Center or the Carrabassett Valley Academy office at the Capricorn. Ticket holders need not be present at the event to win. For more information, contact Melissa Fogg at CVA at 237-4505 or mfogg@gocva.com.