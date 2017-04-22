Entrepreneurs Connect event focuses on a conversation with your banker

FARMINGTON - On May 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Entrepreneurs Connect event at the Fairbanks School Meeting House, local entrepreneurs, business owners, and community members will have the opportunity to network and learn from presenters who have entrepreneurial experience themselves.

Entrepreneurs Connect is an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to get inspired, think big, be bold and challenge themselves to grow their business and take it to the next level. This May event will focus on the journeys of four area entrepreneurs with keynote speakers Erica Emery and Dave Allen, Rustic Roots Farm in Farmington. The Entrepreneur Journeys Panel include Bruce Albiston, Adaptive Outdoor Education Center in Carrabassett Valley; Andrea Bowen, Maine Mud in Weld; and Josh Michaud, Expenet in Wilton.

SCORE Business Mentors –CPAs Steve Veazey and Pat Peabody will be talking about using financial statements to improve performance. Learn how to have a conversation with your banker from panelists: Steve Thomas, Senior Vice President, Senior Commercial Lender from Skowhegan Savings Bank; Derek Hayes, Director of Commercial Lending from Franklin Savings Bank; and Rick Fournier, Commercial Relationship Manager from Bangor Savings Bank.

“We think we have been creative in making finance interesting and fun,” says Alison Hagerstrom, Executive Director for the Greater Franklin Development Council.

The Greater Franklin Development Council, the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce and the Women’s Business Center at CEI are co-sponsoring this Entrepreneurs Connect event. This is their fourth Entrepreneurs Connect event aimed at helping to create a culture for entrepreneurs and small businesses to challenge themselves to grow their business. Our region already has a great deal of opportunities for entrepreneurs to work together, and we hope that this event continues to encourage those opportunities.

For the first time, we are offering a limited amount of scholarships on a first come first serve basis for those who would like to attend but need a little help. Students are offered a reduced fee to attend.

If you are interested in attending this event, please register by May 8. For more information, and to register go online to www.entrepreneursconnect2017spring.eventbrite.com or call 778-5887.